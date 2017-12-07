Park Systems Presents Webinar for Analytical and Electrochemistry Researchers Using Park Atomic Force Microscopes for In-Situ Experiments with SICM and SECM

Park Systems, world leader in atomic force microscopy (AFM) is offering a new webinar on Friday, December 15, 2017 2-3pm EST on the use of Scanning Ion Conductance Microscopy (SICM) and Scanning Electrochemical Microscopy (SECM) with Park Atomic Force Microscopes. In this free webinar, you will get an introduction by the applications staff of Park Systems to the basics of both SICM and SECM and an overview of possible research applications for each technique in analytical chemistry and electrochemistry.

Park SICM benefits materials characterization of samples that require measurement in liquid such as hydrogels, live cells, electrochemical reactions, and materials requiring in-liquid surface charge detection due to characteristics sensitive to hydration. SICM is one type of scanning probe microscopy (SPM) technique that allows researchers to determine the surface topography of samples at nanometer range in a non-destructive manner and under in-situ conditions. SECM is another type of SPM technique that can allow researchers to investigate the local electrochemical phenomena at various materials interfaces in-liquid.

Park NX10 SICM Module is the only product in the industry that provides the power of SICM with Atomic Force Microscope enabling scientists to image extremely delicate cells such as neuronal cells and measure the cell's tiniest features in its aqueous environment without disturbing it at a resolution not previously thought possible. Keibock Lee, Park Systems President.

SICM uses the increase of access resistance in a nanopipette placed in an electrolyte solution and monitors the ionic current flowing in and out of this probe—a flow that is hindered as the tip closes in on a sample surface. In SECM, an electrode tip is used to acquire spatially resolved electrochemical signals over a region of interest. The 2D raster scan information can then be compiled to provide users with images of surface reactivity and information on the rates of chemical processes.

Park SICM provides the user with flexibility never before offered— a platform that allows both AFM and SICM for nanoscale imaging and provides high resolution images in biological or electrochemical solutions and measures the chemical processes, the ability to swap out the SICM head with the AFM head using Park Systems AFM has been extremely beneficial in our experiments. Dr. Lane Baker, Associate Professor at Indiana University, where his research group studies electrochemistry, bioanalytical chemistry, and new mass spectrometry methods.

This webinar is part of an ongoing series offered by Park Systems’ Nano Academy, a platform for providing education and shared knowledge on the latest nanotechnology advancements. Please join Park Systems for this Free Webinar on Dec. 15, 2017 at 2pm EST for an introduction to SICM and SECM.

