HD Thermal Imaging Media Clip Gallery

FLIR Systems has created a powerful visual gallery of media clips illustrating how a growing number of professional media outlets are using FLIR High Definition thermal imaging cameras for shooting TV commercials, feature stories and music videos.

The popular Secret Earth program on the History Channel showed some startling thermal imaging footage using a FLIR SC8300 HD high speed camera to capture the activity of geysers at the world-famous Yellowstone National Park.

Nike used FLIR’s SC8313 HD thermal camera to film a commercial for the introduction of their Therma-Sphere Max thermoregulating composite technology designed for cold weather training. The blending of visual and thermal images during high speed athletic training with Victor Cruz is used to show how well their new Therma-Sphere Max technology works to keep the athlete warm.

The song Midnight from Coldplay’s sixth album Ghost Stories was filmed almost entirely in HD thermal using FLIR’s SC8303 thermal camera. Though being in grayscale it might appear as a standard visual camera, it is mostly all thermal footage. Artistically, they chose grayscale and a blue colour palette for the eye catching thermal footage.

FLIR Systems A8300sc is a large-format thermal imaging camera that combines high speed and top performance with high definition (HD) data capture up to 1280 x 720 pixels that enables you to show the smallest of details in applications ranging from -20 to +2000 °C. The FLIR A8300sc thermal imaging camera is designed to provide the best thermal measurement performance together with the most advanced connectivity. They are ideal for media professionals that want to capture outstanding visual images from even the most demanding applications. Beneficially both the SC8300, and its successor the A8300sc, uniquely provide a 16:9 image format which fits nicely on regular TV screens. State-of-the-art connectivity and ease of use allow users of the A8300sc to concentrate on the photo shoot and not on the camera.

To view the gallery of media images and videos taken using the FLIR high definition thermal imaging cameras please click here. For further information on the A8300sc please contact FLIR Systems at [email protected] or +32-3665-5100.