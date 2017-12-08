NORTH STAR IMAGING EUROPEAN SITES ATTAIN QUALITY ACCREDITATION

NSI’s headquarters in Rogers, MN, is happy to announce that their Paris (France) & High Wycombe (UK) facilities have acquired ISO 9001:2008 certification.



NSI’s sites in Europe have amended the existing processes and procedures to improve efficiency and maintain high levels of customer satisfaction. As a result of the implementation of these processes, the European facilities acquired their certification on Dec 5th, 2017.



In continuity of the already existing organizational excellence, our two sites in Europe have spent the recent months, focusing on implementing changes and improvements to meet the Quality Management Systems (QMS) requirements that our corporate office in the US has had for several years. Passing these stringent equirements for ISO 9001 certification helps us ensure that our customers in Europe are guaranteed to get access to best-in-class quality digital radiography and X-ray computed tomography equipment and services helping them to meet their industry’s product inspection needs. Olivier Haenel, Director of Operations for NSI Europe.

To schedule a demonstration or inspection service with NSI’s ISO 19001 Certified European sites contact:

For Paris: [email protected] or [email protected]

For the UK: [email protected]