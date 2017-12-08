NORTH STAR IMAGING EUROPEAN SITES ATTAIN QUALITY ACCREDITATION

NSI’s headquarters in Rogers, MN, is happy to announce that their Paris (France) & High Wycombe (UK) facilities have acquired ISO 9001:2008 certification.


NSI’s sites in Europe have amended the existing processes and procedures to improve efficiency and maintain high levels of customer satisfaction. As a result of the implementation of these processes, the European facilities acquired their certification on Dec 5th, 2017.


In continuity of the already existing organizational excellence, our two sites in Europe have spent the recent months, focusing on implementing changes and improvements to meet the Quality Management Systems (QMS) requirements that our corporate office in the US has had for several years. Passing these stringent equirements for ISO 9001 certification helps us ensure that our customers in Europe are guaranteed to get access to best-in-class quality digital radiography and X-ray computed tomography equipment and services helping them to meet their industry’s product inspection needs.

Olivier Haenel, Director of Operations for NSI Europe.

To schedule a demonstration or inspection service with NSI’s ISO 19001 Certified European sites contact:

For Paris: [email protected] or [email protected]
For the UK: [email protected]

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Submit

The Importance of Dedicated Furnace Aftermarket and Support

Purchasing a furnace represents a huge financial investment, and for smaller businesses it can be the most expensive part of their operations. As a result the correct care or your furnace is essential, and its important to buy from a furnace manufacturer who you can trust.

The Importance of Dedicated Furnace Aftermarket and Support
Modulated Dual Beam Combiner

Modulated Dual Beam Combiner

Cobolt supplies a Modulated Dual Beam Combiner that offers two emission wavelengths from a compact box. It is aligned with a high level of stability and accuracy in beam overlap.

From Cobolt AB
H3S MultiWatch - Fire Evacuations Notification System

H3S MultiWatch - Fire Evacuations Notification System

The MultiWatch system offered by H3S is an advanced and unique notification system that assists in all fire evacuations for greatly populated areas including railway stations, shopping malls, stadiums, high rise apartment blocks, and large factory and office buildings.

From H3S Ltd
High Performance Acoustic Isolation Solution for AFM

High Performance Acoustic Isolation Solution for AFM

The Silencer acoustic enclosure is a superior performance acoustic isolation capable of resting on any desktop. It is Herzan’s solution for atomic force microscopes (AFM) and other compact research equipment that need high performance acoustic isolation in a form factor suitable for a desktop.

From Herzan LLC

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »