Ipsen Announces 2018 Schedule for Heat Treatment Training

Ipsen will host another series of Ipsen U classes throughout 2018. Designed to teach heat treatment fundamentals while also sharing best practices and new methods, Ipsen U is a three-day course where attendees can gain hands-on experience. Courses are available April 3-5, June 5-7, August 7-9 and October 2-4.
Throughout the course, attendees are able to:
- Learn about an extensive range of topics – from an introduction to vacuum and atmosphere furnaces to heat treating, furnace controls, subsystems, maintenance and more
- View the different furnace components firsthand while learning how they affect other parts of the furnace and/or specific processes
- Take part in one-on-one discussions with Ipsen experts
- Participate in a leak detection demonstration
- Tour Ipsen’s facility
A forum where all levels of experience are welcome, Ipsen U instructors believe in using the participants’ specific questions and interests to shape the hands-on class. Past attendees have appreciated the instructors’ “incredible amount of knowledge, hints, tips and real-world advice.” The Ipsen U classroom features comfortable seating for up to 36 attendees, as well as integrated technology with a large smartboard and two additional monitors for interactive presentations and demonstrations. Register today for an upcoming 2018 Ipsen U course here.