Ipsen Announces 2018 Schedule for Heat Treatment Training

Ipsen will host another series of Ipsen U classes throughout 2018. Designed to teach heat treatment fundamentals while also sharing best practices and new methods, Ipsen U is a three-day course where attendees can gain hands-on experience. Courses are available April 3-5, June 5-7, August 7-9 and October 2-4.

Throughout the course, attendees are able to:

Learn about an extensive range of topics – from an introduction to vacuum and atmosphere furnaces to heat treating, furnace controls, subsystems, maintenance and more

View the different furnace components firsthand while learning how they affect other parts of the furnace and/or specific processes

Take part in one-on-one discussions with Ipsen experts

Participate in a leak detection demonstration

Tour Ipsen’s facility

A forum where all levels of experience are welcome, Ipsen U instructors believe in using the participants’ specific questions and interests to shape the hands-on class. Past attendees have appreciated the instructors’ “incredible amount of knowledge, hints, tips and real-world advice.” The Ipsen U classroom features comfortable seating for up to 36 attendees, as well as integrated technology with a large smartboard and two additional monitors for interactive presentations and demonstrations. Register today for an upcoming 2018 Ipsen U course here.