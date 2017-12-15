FLIR Introduces InGaAs SWIR Camera

FLIR Systems A6260sc camera sets the standard for Short Wavelength Infrared (SWIR) cameras for science and R&D applications by combining high-speed performance with fully customizable features.

Incorporating a proprietary high-resolution detector, the A6250sc camera offers improved sensitivity and linearity across the full dynamic range, making it ideal for radiometry and temperature calibrated applications.

The A6260sc is equipped with an indium gallium arsenide (InGaAs) detector optimized to the 0.9 - 1.7 µm or 0.6 - 1.7 µm waveband, which produces crisp, 640 x 512-pixel thermal images. The sensor includes three user selectable gain states offering a 75x gain factor, making it an exceptionally flexible tool for imaging both bright objects (laser beam profiling) and low light scenes (night glow imaging).

Adjustable frame rates and synchronized triggering, to external events and devices, on the FLIR A6260sc provides the flexibility to fully customize settings such that you can optimise the camera to almost any SWIR application. The A6260sc also provides a built-in flat field shutter that can be either manually or automatically controlled for spatially-uniform image quality.

When optimized for the 0.9 - 1.7 µm waveband, the A6260sc can be factory- or user-calibrated to measure temperatures above 400°C. Couple this with the ability to see through materials such as glass, and the FLIR A6260sc camera becomes a perfect tool for high temperature thermal measurement in an oven, furnace, or environmental chamber.

The FLIR A6260sc camera works seamlessly with FLIR ResearchIR Max software, enabling intuitive viewing, recording, and advanced processing of thermal data. The A6260sc is fully compliant with GigE Vision® and GeniCam, making it plug and play with other software programs, such as MathWorks® MATLAB. Use the optional SDK for integration into your own custom software program.

For further information on the A6260 SWIR camera please click here or contact FLIR Systems at [email protected] or +32-3665-5100

