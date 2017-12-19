Morgan Advanced Materials wins £4.49 million contract to supply body armour to MoD

A £4.49 million defence contract has been agreed between Morgan Advanced Materials and the Ministry of Defence (MoD).

The contract will see the Composites and Defence business of Morgan deliver hard body armour that has been designed and manufactured to bespoke requirements. The armour, which will be designed and manufactured at Morgan’s UK factory in Coventry, draws on the company’s class-leading composite armour technology capability. The agreement comes a year after Morgan won a £1.1m contract with the MoD to supply ballistic shields and supporting services.

We are honoured to extend our relationship delivering bespoke protective body armour to the UK Ministry of Defence. Through a combination of extensive composite and ceramic materials knowledge, rigorous testing, and careful application, we are able to deliver ultra-lightweight body armour offering class leading levels of protection. From ballistic helmets, to rifle protected shields and personal armour plates, we are experiencing high demand for our range of ultralight personal armour from our global customer base. We continue to work with major defence and law enforcement organisations and are thrilled to further our products with the UK Ministry of Defence. Simon Pickin, President of Morgan’s Composites and Defence business

Alongside bespoke products for customer specific requirements, Morgan offers a modular off-the-shelf portfolio of lightweight LASA® hard body armour for a range of mission critical requirements.