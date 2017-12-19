Posted in | Materials Analysis

Rebirth of Force Spectroscopy: HybriD AFM Mode

NT-MDT S.I. is happy to present a new group of AFM and AFM-Optical combined modes based on fast force spectroscopy – HybriD mode (HD mode).

Combination of the fast force spectroscopy with cutting-edge AFM and optical techniques together with the new high-performance HybriD 2.0 Control Electronics for real-time force curves processing, opens-up absolutely new opportunities of AFM equipment.

The webinar took place on Wednesday, 15th of November 2017 8:00 AM – 9:00 AM PST

In this webinar we show the advantages of HD mode for fast quantitative nanomechanical and topography measurements (HD QNM, Bio HD and Vacuum HD), non-destructive conductive, piezoelectric, thermoelectric and thermal studies (HD C-AFM, HD PFM, HD SThEM and HD SThM), cantilever-type TERS and scattering scanning near-field optical microscopy (HD TERS and HD sSNOM).

Click here to watch the webinar on-demand

