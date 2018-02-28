Best Practices for Trace Explosive Sampling

FLIR Systems announces a new training video produced to provide unbiased expert advice on the most effective sampling methods for trace explosives.

Successful detection of trace explosive signatures results from either directly collecting trace quantities of explosive particles, or by sampling vapor that emanates from an explosive source.

In this latest video, CBRNE expert – Grant Coffey discusses vapor and swab sampling best practices. He covers the pros and cons of each and then performs a demonstration of how each trace explosive sampling technique works.

To discover which technique is better for different scenarios - watch FLIR PRIMED episode 18 (www.flir.co.uk/primed/episode18/) now and then download the white paper “How Vapor and Swab Sampling Work.”

FLIR PRIMED is a CBRNE training video series. Available in English, French, German and Italian - FLIR PRIMED videos are a free, educational resource designed to provide first responders and security professionals with best practices for HAZMAT accidents and CBRNE attacks.

For further information visit www.flir.co.uk/primed or contact FLIR Systems in Europe on +32-3665-5100 or [email protected]