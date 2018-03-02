Edinburgh Instruments New Middle-East Platform

Edinburgh Instruments parent company, Techcomp (Europe) Ltd (TEU), has acquired Dubai based AASolutions FZCo and re-named the business Techcomp (Middle East) FZCo (TME). This new Middle-East office enables Edinburgh Instruments to have a local platform in the region for supporting future sales and service requirements. In addition, TME will offer sales and service support for other leading Techcomp brands such as Scion Instruments, Precisa Gravimetrics, Froilabo and Techcomp’s strategic partner Hitachi HKK Centrifuges.

Commenting on the transaction, TEU Group CEO Chris O’Connor explained, “This is a very exciting time for Techcomp. This acquisition secures an excellent platform for us to expand our presence and support in the region for all of the Group businesses”.

TME will be launched at ArabLab in Dubai on March 18th where all of the existing brands and the full range of Techcomp businesses will be represented.