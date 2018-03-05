Multifunctional, Industrial-Grade Mill

Homogeneous samples in the shortest time: With up to four cutting edges the FRITSCH innovation grinds even problematic samples!

The new FRITSCH PULVERISETTE 11 is the ideal Knife Mill for very fast and gentle comminution and homogenisation of moist, oily and fatty as well as of dry, soft, medium-hard and fibrous samples. This makes it a perfect all-rounder with many advantages for sample preparation in the fields of foodstuffs or animal feed testing; pharmaceuticals and chemistry and many other applications.

Your advantages with the Knife Mill PULVERISETTE 11:

Extremely fast comminution, homogenisation and mixing

Extra strong motor power up to 1250 watt

Max. feed size 40 mm, final fineness < 300 μm

Knife blades with up to 4 cutting edges – up to 56,000 cutting processes per minute

Up to 1,400 ml useful capacity of the grinding vessel plus Vario-Lid system for variable volume

20 SOPs can be saved and USB interface for SOP management

Continuous, reverse and interval mode

Easy cleaning and safe operating due to professional quality

The special safety is ensured by the fastening of the knife with a bayonet lock and cannot come loose even if the sample material is very hard or the start-up speed is too high. Grinding vessel, lid and knife of the PULVERISETTE 11 can be cleaned easily in the dishwasher and are autoclavable for sterile comminution. The laboratory mixer in professional quality is a safe investment in efficient working, reproducible results for reliable analyses and highest safety at the workplace.

Variable speed settings and turbo function

The motor speed can be set digitally - in increments of a hundred between 2,000 and 10,000 rpm – making it possible to adapt the mill to the specific comminution behaviour of each sample. The additional turbo function with 14,000 rpm for up to 6 seconds facilitates the grinding of sticky and fibrous samples.

Autoclavable Vario-Lid system

The freely adjustable Vario-Lid system made of plastic PP fulfills two important requirements at the same time. It can be used to reduce the grinding chamber volume down to 0.54 litres and to manually compress and loosen up the sample material at the beginning and at any time during comminution. Thus you always achieve a homogeneous sample within a narrow particle size range even for smaller sample quantities and for difficult-to-grind materials.

Operation advantage: Save up to 20 SOPs

With the PULVERISETTE 11 you have the possibility to program and save up to 20 Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and to label them with a clear text. So you can directly find your saved program as for example “cereal bars”. In each several SOP you can save up to 15 grinding sequences, easily done via the touchscreen and the multifunctional dial of the control panel. All saved SOPs can be controlled, uploaded and exchanged by laptop via the integrated USB interface.

Fast cryogenic comminution in a single step

Samples which are difficult to grind such as gummi bears, chocolate or plastic toys can be embrittled with liquid nitrogen for comminution directly in the grinding vessel made of stainless steel 316L. The sample material remains 100 % cold. Just select the special lid with the easily exchangeable single-use sieve insert – the reliable protection against contamination.

Test the FRITSCH Knife Mill!

Send us your most difficult sample – we will carry out an individual sample grinding for you. Compare for yourself!