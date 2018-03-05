Studying the Carrier Lifetime in Perovskite Photovoltaic Cells Using the FLS1000

We are happy to share our latest application note where we demonstrate how the FLS1000 Photoluminescence Spectrometer can be used for studying the carrier lifetime in perovskite photovoltaic cells. We are pleased to have worked alongside the research group of Prof. Ifor Samuel at St Andrews University.

Halide perovskite materials are revolutionising the field of solar cell research thanks to their low cost and high efficiency. Perovskites act as charge carrier generators in photovoltaic cells, creating electron-hole pairs under incident light. Understanding the fundamental physics of this process is essential

for the design of more efficient cells.