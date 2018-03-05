Studying the Carrier Lifetime in Perovskite Photovoltaic Cells Using the FLS1000

We are happy to share our latest application note where we demonstrate how the FLS1000 Photoluminescence Spectrometer can be used for studying the carrier lifetime in perovskite photovoltaic cells. We are pleased to have worked alongside the research group of Prof. Ifor Samuel at St Andrews University.

Halide perovskite materials are revolutionising the field of solar cell research thanks to their low cost and high efficiency. Perovskites act as charge carrier generators in photovoltaic cells, creating electron-hole pairs under incident light. Understanding the fundamental physics of this process is essential
for the design of more efficient cells.

You can read our application note here.

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Submit

Tribology Testing for Solving Global Issues

Any scientific instrument in the lab that can measure friction force and/or wear of moving parts can be referred to as “Tribology Test Instrument” but not all can help impact the world.

Tribology Testing for Solving Global Issues

More Content from Edinburgh Instruments

See all content from Edinburgh Instruments