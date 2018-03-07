SP Industries Announces Brian M. Larkin New President and CEO

SP Industries Inc. has announced the appointment of Brian Larkin as its President and Chief Executive Officer effective February 19th replacing William (Bill) Downs who recently retired.

Mr. Larkin brings to SP broad experience as a senior executive having spent the last 27 years in commercial and executive leadership roles in the medical device industry. Most recently he served as Vice President and General Manager for Becton Dickinson's US Diabetes Care business and prior to that was Senior Vice President and General Manager of LifeCell Corporation. Before that Mr. Larkin spent 16 years at Integra LifeSciences Corporation where he served in a variety of executive roles including President of the company's NeuroSciences Division and President of the Spine and Orthobiologics Division. He also currently serves on the Board of Directors for Dynatronics Corporation (NASDAQ - DYNT).

"I am honored to join SP Industries as our new President and CEO," said Mr. Larkin. "The company has an exciting portfolio, innovative technology pipeline and superb team of experienced professionals. They've done a tremendous job developing and bringing together market-leading equipment, apparatus and labware to create exceptional value for our customers. I'm looking forward to building upon that successful legacy and guiding SP to an even brighter future."

SP Industries Chairman of the Board, Bill Roller stated, "We are truly appreciative of Bill Down's dedication and thoughtful leadership of SP. As we move forward, we are confident that Brian's proven success in managing complex businesses, building high performing teams and delivering sustainable results make him ideally suited to lead our diverse business."

SP Industries, Inc. (SP), is a leading global provider of state-of-the-art laboratory equipment, a full line of research, pilot and production freeze dryers, and aseptic processing drug manufacturing solutions, laboratory supplies and specialty glassware. SP's products support research and production across diverse end user markets including pharmaceutical,scientific, industrial, aeronautic, semiconductor and healthcare. The company's three flagship divisions SP Scientific, SP Scienceware and SP Ableware offer market leading Bel-Art, FTS Systems, Genevac, H-B Instrument, Hotpack, Hull, Maddak, PennTech, VirTis, and Wilmad-LabGlass brands, and represent over 400 combined years of experience, quality and innovation. SP Industries is headquartered in Warminster, Pennsylvania and has production facilities in multiple states in the USA and Europe.

