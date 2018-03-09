Thermo Scientific Krios G3i Cryo-Electron Microscope Announced as 2018 Edison Awards Finalist

Thermo Fisher Scientific, the world leader in serving science, today announced that the Thermo Scientific Krios G3i cryo-electron microscope (cryo-EM) has been named a finalist in the molecular analysis category for the 2018 Edison Awards. The Edison Awards recognize and honor the world’s best innovators and innovations. Gold, silver, and bronze award winners will be announced at the 31st Annual Edison Awards ceremony on Wednesday, April 11, 2018, in New York City.

Related Stories

“The Krios G3i is one of the most powerful, cryo-electron microscopes available commercially today,” said Fitz De Smet, vice president, marketing, materials and structural analysis, Thermo Fisher. “Since the introduction of the first Krios in 2008, we have collaborated closely with leading researchers in both academia and industry to continuously improve performance and usability. In recent years, cryo-EM has revolutionized the world of structural biology and is also being quickly adopted by the pharmaceutical industry for drug research and development.”

Structural biologists use the Krios G3i to explore the molecular mechanisms of living systems. Understanding the molecular structure of proteins and viruses provides new insight into the mechanisms of disease processes and leads to better cures and drugs. The 2017 Nobel Prize recognized the pioneering work of three scientists whose breakthrough developments in cryo-EM helped broaden its use.

All nominations were reviewed by the Edison Awards Steering Committee and the final ballot sent to an independent judging panel comprised of more than 3,000 professionals from the fields of product development, design, engineering, science, marketing and education, and representing a wide variety of industries and disciplines. For more information on the 2018 Edison Awards, please visit www.edisonawards.com.

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Submit

Image Analysis Based Microhardness Testing

Image analysis through microhardness testing is a key area for many industries such as automotive, space and aeronautics, manufacturing, in this interview John LeCoche talks about the importance of this and how Clemex provides solutions for this.

Image Analysis Based Microhardness Testing

Tribology Testing for Solving Global Issues

Any scientific instrument in the lab that can measure friction force and/or wear of moving parts can be referred to as “Tribology Test Instrument” but not all can help impact the world.

Tribology Testing for Solving Global Issues

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »