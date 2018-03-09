Lambient Technologies Release Programmable Pressure Controller

Lambient Technologies announces the release of the LTP-303 Programmable Pressure Controller TM. The LTP-303 Programmable Pressure ControllerTM is a compact, turn-key solution for small presses, molds or other devices that require remotely adjustable pressure. It can be used with the Lambient Technologies LTP-250 Benchtop MicroPress, or with a user’s existing press.

LTP-303 Programmable Pressure Controller

This solution is ideal for any R&D application involving testing a material under controlled pressure, such as the testing and development of laminates. It is also ideal for pressurized leak testing applications.

The LTP-303 communicates through an RS-485 interface to a computer running the Windows operating system and uses 15 – 24 VDC power. Included software allows the user to set up to four pressure levels that are automatically set at specified times.

Maximum input pressure is 120 psi. Output pressure may be adjusted from 0 psi to 100 psi as desired. The LTP-303 is supplied with standard push-to-connect fittings for 10 mm OD air tubing, an RS-485 to USB adapter with null modem cable, and a 15 VDC power supply.

