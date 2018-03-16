TeraView Discuss Development of the TeraCota Terahertz Sensor in New Film

TeraView, the pioneer and leader in Terahertz technology and solutions, is pleased to announce the release of a new film that explores the background and development of TeraView's TeraCota sensor, the world's first coating thickness sensor based on terahertz light.

The film opens with an overview of terahertz technology, and highlights the commercial and technical drivers behind the development of TeraView's non-contact, multi-layer thickness coating sensor. TeraView scientists and engineers provide details, from the initial trials with lead customers, through development and to the deployment of the system within the automotive industry.

This film gives a brief overview and some detail of our collaborative efforts with lead customers to develop a multi-layer coating sensor optimised for the needs of the automotive industry. The film also shows how TeraCota provides a core sensor technology that can applied to high value coatings inspection in other industries. Finally, we hope that the film provides the audience with some insights into the challenges and rewards associated with bringing a genuinely novel technology to market for the first time. Dr Don Arnone, TeraView's CEO

