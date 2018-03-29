Moldex3D Releases Version R16 to Accelerate Plastic Product Innovations

CoreTech System Co., Ltd. (Moldex3D), a leading provider of plastics simulation solutions, today announced the availability of Moldex3D R16, the latest version of its plastics simulation software. Moldex3D R16 empowers users to reach a new level of efficiency and reliability in plastics simulation, and to create highly productive design-to-analysis workflows to accelerate the pace of product innovations.

Faster Solvers, 15x Faster Gating Iteration

Moldex3D R16 provides significant advancements in processing speed, enabling faster Filling and Packing simulation results by 20%-30%. In addition, users will benefit from a new flow analysis solution, which can drastically reduce the time it takes to determine the best gating location, speeding up the design-to-analysis cycle by 15x. With the new flow analysis- Quick Flow, users can rapidly test multiple gating iterations to meet tight deadlines and quickly apply the optimal gate location to a regular flow analysis for in-depth validation and optimization. This will allow users to effectively minimize weld lines in the early analysis stage, saving a great deal of time and effort spent on running a gate location analysis, especially when analyzing large parts.

Reducing Complexity of Complete Mold Analysis

Expanding on the capabilities of previous versions, Moldex3D R16 further extends the non-matching mesh technology to mold inserts and mold plates, making it easier and simpler for users to simulate the entire mold by automatically generating solid meshes on non-matching faces. Additionally, Moldex3D R16 allows users to assign material properties to each individual mold component and visualize the temperature variation over the parting plane to optimize cycle time. With non-matching mesh technology, users will be able to decrease the time and manual effort required to perform an in-depth mold analysis for greater fidelity.

Enhanced Reliability to Accelerate Robust and Lightweight Plastic Product Designs

Designed to help the plastics industry overcome the most difficult manufacturing challenges, Moldex3D R16 provides users with more powerful simulation capabilities and notable performance improvements to increase the reliability of numerical simulation results.

New Coupled Viscoelasticity-Flow Analysis

Moldex3D R16 offers new Viscoelasticity-Flow (VE-Flow) Analysis, which employs a novel coupling approach to realistically capture the real-world viscoelastic flow behaviors. The possibility of coupling viscoelasticity to flow enables more accurate predictions of warpage, optical properties and flow-induced issues to meet stringent quality demands.

Lightweight Composite Simulation

Composites part designers and engineers will benefit from this release with enhanced capabilities for predicting the behavior of composite materials. Moldex3D Resin Transfer Molding (RTM) Analysis now supports warp analysis and enables users to directly import the deformation of the fiber mat from LS-DYNA for a better assessment of structural performance. Fiber orientation predictive capabilities have been further deepened in this version by adding a new and patented simulation approach, which combines the Herschel-Bulkley model with yield stress and the Cross-WLF Viscosity model. This greatly improves the predictive accuracy of fiber core orientations. Other enhancements include predictions of cell size and cell density in polyurethane (PU) chemical foam molding and improved prediction of deformation in compression molding charge.

Hot Runner Valve Pin Movement

The new release also supports the simulation of valve pin movement, allowing users to take the influences of pin position and velocity into account during flow simulation. This can help validate the effectiveness of using pin movement technology to prevent flow marks and other cosmetic defects.

Powerful and More Streamlined Simulation Environment

The new features in version R16 of Moldex3D Studio further streamline workflows to optimize the overall efficiency of simulations. With version R16, users will benefit from the powerful model healing tool to automatically repair the imported geometry before generating Boundary Layer Mesh (BLM) in Moldex3D Studio, which greatly reduces model preparation time. New visualization tools to measure distance between points and to display the value at a specific point are available. This makes it easier and more effective for users to compare and analyze results, greatly increasing ease-of-use.

Automate Simulation Tasks with Moldex3D API

Moldex3D R16 frees users from repetitive manual tasks by automating the entire simulation workflow with Moldex3D API, providing more intelligent experiences and increased productivity for users. Moldex3D API allows users to customize the simulation workflow with predefined parameters, removing human error to ensure simulation consistency. Companies can now harness the power of API to create their custom workflows, delivering integrations with other product design and structural analysis programs to accelerate product development.

Major features and functions of this release are driven primarily by our customers’ feedback. By providing greater efficiency enhancements and more reliable simulation technology, we are fulfilling our promise to help our customers solve the most complex plastics engineering problems in the most efficient manner possible. David Hsu, President of Product Development, Moldex3D

For more details on Moldex3D R16, please visit the new release page: http://www.moldex3d.com/en/products/moldex3d-r16