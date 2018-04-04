Hitachi High-Tech has Launched Vulcan, One of the Fastest Metals Analyser with Advanced Reporting Tools on the Market

Hitachi High-Tech has added the X-MET8000 Expert Geo to its successful range of X-MET8000 handheld XRF (X-ray fluorescence) analysers for geochemistry applications including fast on-site environmental screening, mining exploration, planning and grade control. Easy to use and designed to withstand the harshest environments and weather conditions, the X-MET8000 Expert Geo offers results in seconds with real time data sharing for fast decision making. X-MET8000 Expert Geo can measure up to 40 elements, with additional elements available on request.

Superior Performance for High Throughput Testing

The X-MET8000’s speed allows high volumes of analyses and the fast completion of testing programmes, saving time and money. The combination of the large area silicon-drift detector (SDD) and revolutionary superfast detector electronics BOOST™ technology provides up to 10 times the sensitivity of other handheld XRF models, delivering the low limits of detection required to measure critical elements accurately time after time.

Advanced Data Management in the Palm of your Hand

Data management is versatile: up to 100,000 results can be stored on the analyser, downloaded to a USB memory stick or PC in a CSV format or tamper-proof PDF. Results can be printed on-site and attached to sample bags to avoid mix ups. Alternatively, fully customised reports can be created using the report generator. Sharing results on-the-go with customers or colleagues is easy with the OiConnect app, while the OiConnect cloud service can export results securely in real-time and be accessed anytime, anywhere. Results from multiple X-METs can be managed with a single OiConnect account.

The X-MET8000 Expert Geo will save users time and money in more ways than one: it’s rugged and reliable so won’t let you down in the field; its revolutionary BOOST™ technology delivers faster analysis, even for trace elements, to help you complete testing programs faster and rely less on laboratory analyses; it truly is the tool of choice for soil testing and mining professionals. Christelle Petiot, Product Manager, Hitachi High-Tech

Rugged for Low Cost of Ownership

Designed with low cost of ownership in mind, X-MET8000 Expert Geo has been designed to withstand the harshest environments and weather conditions. It is IP54 compliant (equivalent to NEMA 3) for superior protection against dust and water and has been tested to MIL-STD-810G military standard for ruggedness. It has an impact-resistant case with environmental sealing. Rubber bumpers around the screen, nose and battery protect against shocks.

X-MET8000 Expert Geo features a large heat sink for optimum robustness and stability even in hot environments (no need to wait for detector cooldown between analyses) and comes with a compact, rugged and waterproof case for transportation and storage.

Learn More about X-MET8000 Expert Geo here.