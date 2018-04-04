The Jackfish SEC Spectroelectrochemical Cell is a complete, out-of-the-box solution for surface-sensitive spectroelectrochemistry with the ATR-SEIRAS technique. Designed and tested for use with the VeeMAX III variable angle specular reflectance accessory, the Teflon and glass cell can withstand aggressive cleaning and experimental conditions. The three-electrode cell can be purged with inert gas to remove dissolved oxygen, ensuring repeatable, high-quality electrochemistry.

ATR-SEIRAS relies on a Au thin film working electrode for surface-sensitivity. The Jackfish cell makes electrical contact with the film by using a unique spring-loaded pin design separated from the solution. This extends film lifetime, allowing the user to spend more time collecting experimental results and less time preparing Au films.

High-quality infrared spectra can be obtained from submonolayer amounts of material at the electrode-solution interface. By using the PIKE face-angled Si crystal, results can be obtained which outperform a conventional Si hemisphere in terms of signal-to-noise. Please contact [email protected] for more information on this complete solution for ATR-SEIRAS.

Established in 1989, PIKE Technologies, Inc. is located in Madison, Wisconsin. PIKE Technologies is a primary source for spectroscopy accessories and applications worldwide. Products include attenuated total reflectance (ATR), diffuse reflectance, specular reflectance, integrating spheres, polarization, IR microscope, beam condensers, remote sensing, and a complete line of transmission sampling accessories.

Many of these products are available with optional heating and automation for increased sampling speed and productivity. PIKE Technologies, Inc. also offers design and consulting services for development of specialized and custom products for a wide range of spectroscopy applications. PIKE products are compatible with all major brands of spectrometers.