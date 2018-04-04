Smart Sampling

PIKE Technologies’ SmartSeal Liquid Transmission Cells are ideal for quantitative analysis of liquid samples, especially where precise, reproducible pathlength is required. They are leak-proof for long-lasting sampling and cost efficiency. SmartSeal cells are fully RoHS compliant.

Each cell is mounted on a 2” x 3” slide mount card compatible with all FTIR spectrometers and includes Luer-Lok™ fittings for easy syringe filling of the sample. The clear aperture of the assembled cell is 13 mm. PIKE SmartSeal Cells are available in a wide variety of window materials and sampling pathlengths.

PIKE Technologies, Inc. is located in Madison, Wisconsin. Established in 1989, it is a primary source for spectroscopy accessories and applications worldwide. Products include attenuated total reflectance (ATR), diffuse reflectance, specular reflectance, integrating spheres, polarization, IR microscope, beam condensers, remote sensing, and a complete line of transmission sampling accessories. Many of these products are available with optional heating and automation for increased sampling speed and productivity.

PIKE Technologies, Inc. also offers design and consulting services for development of specialized and custom products for a wide range of spectroscopy applications. PIKE products are compatible with all major brands of spectrometers.