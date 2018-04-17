DKSH and Bruker AXS sign distribution agreement for Asia Pacific

DKSH Business Unit Technology, a leading Market Expansion Services provider for technology companies seeking to grow their business in Asia, and Bruker AXS, a leading provider of Analytical X-ray Solutions, have signed a multi-product line distribution agreement for South Korea, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore and Indonesia.

This new partnership is expected to significantly increase the brand awareness, accessibility, and overall coverage of a diverse range of Bruker product lines. It includes Bruker’s innovative line of micro-tomography CT scanners, used extensively in advanced materials research and development as well as related industrial quality control environments. It also features an alliance in South Korea for Bruker AXS’ entire line of XRF instruments, serving a vast array of industries and applications.

Timothy Cline, Bruker AXS’ Vice President Global Sales, commented: “It is rare to find a channel partner in this industry with such a broad range of competences, infrastructure, and coverage. DKSH perfectly complements our own direct sales and service teams in Asia, and together we will outperform in this highly strategic and exciting market.”

Hanno Elbraechter, Head Business Unit Technology, DKSH, added: “It is a privilege for DKSH to partner with an industry leader such as Bruker AXS. By leveraging our sales and service professionalism, structured market development approach and unparalleled footprint in the countries, we are confident that we will achieve our goals together to expand the market .”