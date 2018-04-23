Specac wins prestigious Queen’s Award

Specac is delighted to announce that it has won the Queen’s Award for International Trade. Her Majesty The Queen has approved the Prime Minister’s recommendation for the award, and the citation reads:

Specac Limited has been in business since 1971 and is based in Orpington, Kent. They manufacture and design spectrometer accessories for use in science and industry. They supply sample-analysis accessories, high-specification equipment using mirrors and crystal materials in order to direct infrared light. They sell across five continents to 70 countries, including the United States, China, Germany, Singapore and Japan. New product development innovation is key, three new products a year is their target. 90% of their sales come from export and the remaining 10% is often exported by original equipment manufacturers. Export has been the heart of the business since 2008 when they first travelled overseas to actively manage relationships, visit trade shows and boost sales. With growth in percentage overseas sales, overseas sales, total sales and whilst turning losses into profit, Specac Limited wins the Queen's Award for International Trade for Outstanding Continuous Growth in overseas sales over the last six years.

I’m deeply honoured that the business I’ve had the privilege to lead for the last ten years has won such a prestigious award. I believe it represents recognition at the highest level for a good commercial strategy, high quality in everything we design and make, and mostly, the hard work over a long period of an amazing team. Managing Director of Specac, David Smith

Rodney Appiah, Investment Director from Specac’s majority shareholder, Foresight Group says, “To have been recognised for the Queens Award for International Trade is a testament to the dedication and effort of David and the talented staff at Specac. With the benefit of Foresight’s support, Specac has continued to innovate and refine their offering both at home and abroad. We look forward to continuing our successful partnership over the coming years.”

Jo Johnson, MP for Orpington, Minister of State at the Department of Transport, and until recently, Minister of State for Universities and Science says, “It is fantastic news that Specac has been recognised for its considerable contribution to international trade at the Queen’s Awards for Enterprise. This prestigious award is an outstanding achievement of which the company and its employees should be very proud.”

We would like to place on record our appreciation of our key partners, both suppliers and customers, without whom this award would not have been possible. We are a hugely ambitious business, and we consider the success we’ve achieved as merely a beginning. We welcome new, collaborative partners as we expand our horizons and try to help more scientists to resolve their application needs.