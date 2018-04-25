Automobili Lamborghini Confirmed as Keynote Speaker for Forum on Automotive Industry Best Practice

Image Credits: ParabolStudio/shutterstock.com

Granta Design announced Automobili Lamborghini as the Keynote Speaker for its Automotive Material Intelligence Forum, taking place in Munich, Germany, on May 15-16, 2018. Experts from OEMs, Tier 1s, and key engineering technology providers will add their experience to the event, which will focus on Driving Material Intelligence for the Enterprise, and Practical Implementation Challenges.

Key topics for discussion include:

How PLM, design, and simulation platforms acquire and share materials information; and how we optimize related workflows

How to ensure consistency and quality, and avoid risk across product design; a case study of General Motors will be presented

Why you need the right materials data strategy in order to rely on simulation

Support for innovation in the use of materials, in lightweighting, and in Additive Manufacturing

In the Automotive sector, accurate and accessible materials information is critical for use in applications ranging from design, simulation, and quality assurance, to substitution projects, and environmental assessments. Forum host Granta Design is the world leader in materials information management, and the application of material intelligence for accelerated design and development. Granta works closely with companies like General Motors, Honeywell Turbo Technology, Jaguar Land Rover, Rheinmetall Automotive, and PSA Peugeot Citroën, as part of the Automotive Material Intelligence Consortium, a collaboration focused on developing best practice for materials information and its use in the Automotive and Off-Highway Vehicle sectors.

The Automotive Material Intelligence Forum offers the opportunity to explore why material intelligence is an emerging strategic issue for Automotive OEMs and Tier 1s, and how industry leading automotive companies like Automobili Lamborghini maximize return on investment by optimizing their materials-related activites. Leading industry analyst CIM Data will provide an overview of key trends in engineering IT and how these relate to materials. Speakers from imat-uve, and Dassault Systèmes will discuss the generation of data for concept and styling, and materials in the 3DEXPERIENCE platform, respectively. Experts from engineering simulation software companies Ansys and PTC will address hot topics, such as additive manufacturing, lightweighting, and the integration of CAE, CAD, and PLM solutions.

For further details, and to register, visit here: http://seminars.grantadesign.com/registration/automotive.html