Temperature-Dependent Quantum Yield of Fluorescence from Plant Leaves

We are pleased to introduce the new Cryosphere for the FLS1000 spectrometer; the only commercial accessory for measuring photoluminescence quantum yield from 77 K to 500 K.

The Cryosphere features a software-controlled cryostat inside an integrating sphere and allows measurements of solids and powders. The absolute quantum yield as a function of temperature is easily obtained using the Fluoracle software.

In our new application note, we demonstrate the capability of the Cryosphere with the temperature-dependent quantum yield measurements of plant leaves. An FLS1000 Photoluminescence Spectrometer with a Cryosphere accessory has been used to study the photochemistry of perennial leaves between 77 K and room temperature.

You can read the application note here.

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Submit

Materials Testing in the Aerospace Industry

Aerospace is a demanding industry for new product development and quality control. AZoM talks for Dr. Mike Keeble from Buehler about how they are rising to the materials testing challenges set by the Aerospace Industry.

Materials Testing in the Aerospace Industry

More Content from Edinburgh Instruments

See all content from Edinburgh Instruments