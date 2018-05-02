Posted in | Materials Analysis

Photoluminescence Spectroscopy of a White-Light Emitting Perovksite

We are pleased to share our latest application note, in which we study the photoluminescence properties of a perovskite light emitter using the FLS1000 Photoluminescence Spectrometer.


In addition to their remarkable photovoltaic performance, halide perovskites have been found to also possess excellent light emitting properties and are being extensively researched as a new class of solid-state light emitters. In this note the CIE colour coordinates and the excited state lifetimes of a promising white light emitting perovskite, (DMEN)PbBr4 , are measured using the FLS1000. These measurements were performed in collaboration with the Kanatzidis group at Northwestern University who synthesise the , (DMEN)PbBr4 sample.

You can read our application note here.

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Submit

Materials Testing in the Aerospace Industry

Aerospace is a demanding industry for new product development and quality control. AZoM talks for Dr. Mike Keeble from Buehler about how they are rising to the materials testing challenges set by the Aerospace Industry.

Materials Testing in the Aerospace Industry

More Content from Edinburgh Instruments

See all content from Edinburgh Instruments