Photoluminescence Spectroscopy of a White-Light Emitting Perovksite

We are pleased to share our latest application note, in which we study the photoluminescence properties of a perovskite light emitter using the FLS1000 Photoluminescence Spectrometer.



In addition to their remarkable photovoltaic performance, halide perovskites have been found to also possess excellent light emitting properties and are being extensively researched as a new class of solid-state light emitters. In this note the CIE colour coordinates and the excited state lifetimes of a promising white light emitting perovskite, (DMEN)PbBr 4 , are measured using the FLS1000. These measurements were performed in collaboration with the Kanatzidis group at Northwestern University who synthesise the , (DMEN)PbBr 4 sample.

You can read our application note here.