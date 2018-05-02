Peak Scientific Welcomes Royal Visitor

Today Peak Scientific, a global leader in gas generators for laboratories, welcomed His Royal Highness The Duke of Gloucester to their manufacturing headquarters in Inchinnan, Scotland. His Royal Highness visited the factory to mark the company’s 20th Anniversary.

The Duke toured the factory where Peak manufactures its laboratory gas generators and met with the workforce to learn about the company’s history. Peak Scientific have been fortunate enough to be awarded six Queen’s Awards for Enterprise since 2004, in recognition of the company’s innovation and international trade. The manufacturer has also had a royal visit before. In September 2013, Her Royal Highness The Princess Royal officially opened Cherry Tree House, an extension of Peak Scientific’s headquarters.