Bentham Instruments Announce Their New TLS120Xe High Power Tuneable Light Source

Bentham Instruments Limited is pleased to announce the introduction of the TLS120Xe high power tuneable light source. This compact solution easily fits into a wide range of applications in spectroscopy and spectrophotometry. Delivering superlative stability and continuous tuning over 280-1100nm, put the power of monochromatic light at your fingertips.

The wavelength agile TLS120Xe offers a high power monochromatic beam suited to a wide range of materials and photodetector characterisation applications in research, industry and OEM, including:

Fluorescence imaging

Fluorimeter excitation source

Detector responsivity /QE evaluation

Reflectance and transmittance analysis

Thin film deposition monitoring

CCD /CMOS camera testing

Featuring an ultra-quiet, long-life xenon lamp, power supply and 120mm focal length monochromator in a single 19" benchtop enclosure, the TLS120Xe offers a cost-effective tuneable light source solution. Ready for use out of the box, take direct wavelength control through the front panel interface or over USB 2.0 in implementation of SCPI commands. Optical coupling options include SMA or FC/PC patch cord, fibre bundle or liquid light guide. Compatible with our portfolio of measurement accessories, including integrating spheres, collimators and relay optics, let the TLS120Xe deliver light your way.

For more information on the TLS120Xe please visit www.bentham.co.uk/tls120xe/ or email [email protected]