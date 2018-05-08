Trace Explosives Detection in Less Than 10 Seconds

The Fido® X2 from FLIR Systems is a handheld explosives trace detector featuring field-proven TrueTrace® technology enabling it to detect a broad range of homemade, commercial, and military explosives with best-in-class sensitivity.

Weighing less than 700 grams the Fido X2 is a truly portable device designed for use at security checkpoints during long periods of high alert. The Fido X2 provides the perfect tool for screening vehicles and personal belongings for explosives residue that might indicate contact with explosives. With full analysis provided in ten seconds or less, security personnel can quickly and accurately screen for threats to mass transit, sporting arenas, and critical infrastructure with confidence.

Using the Fido X2 is highly intuitive. On-screen prompts and simple go/no-go alarms guide users through operation and aid in sampling and decision-making. The Fido X2 features on-device video training that provides real-time help and reduces the cost and logistical burden of recurrent training.

Operating without the need for hazardous chemicals or a radioactive ionization source the Fido X2 is truly operator friendly. Reusable sampling swabs ensure cost-effective operation.

For further information please visit http://www.flir.eu/fidox2 or contact FLIR Systems in Europe on +32-3665-5100 or [email protected]



