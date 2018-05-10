SEE BEYOND THE SURFACE

On May 22 and 23, nineteen Industry leaders and users of NSI’s NDT technology will be presenting their key learnings and discoveries on how industrial X-Ray and Computed Tomography equipment & software have benefitted their research and quality assurance.

The Keynote speaker for this event is Julien Veber, Metallurgy Team leader for Renault Sport Racing. Mr. Veber will be talking about CT Scan in Formula One: There is no Fastest Partner than X-rays.

Other industry experts speaking at this two-day event include NAVAIR, the National Institute for Aviation Research (NIAR)/Wichita State University, Devices Centre of Excellence – Pfizer, Volume Graphics, Inc., Medtronic, Naval Surface Warfare Center – Crane Arsenal, US Army Research Laboratory, National Institute for Standards and Technology (NIST), Eli Lilly and Company, Texas State University, Simpleware, Donald Danforth Plant Science Center, Ethicon, UTC Aerospace Systems and Nth-Level. North Star Imaging’s own ASNT Level III and metrology experts will also discuss recent innovations in the field of digital X-ray and CT technology.

To learn more contact [email protected] or https://4nsi.com/2018-symposium to see the schedule for this exciting event.