Posted in | Materials Analysis

Materials Characterisation at ACHEMA 2018

Testa Analytical Solutions e.K (Berlin, Germany) is taking the opportunity at ACHEMA 2018 to demonstrate its expertise in characterisation technologies for chemical and pharmaceutical manufacturers and research groups.

ACHEMA is the leading chemical and process engineering exhibition that creates a forum for the exchange of ideas and new technology.

Testa Analytical product specialists will be on hand in Hall 4.1, Stand K74 to discuss their latest developments and application advances in Light Scattering technology, GPC/SEC instrumentation and Zeta potential measurement.

On display will be a complete range of light scattering instrumentation for measuring particle size from 0.3nm to 10,000nm. For the first time at ACHEMA, Testa Analytical will exhibit its complete range of GPC/SEC instruments and detectors for determination of absolute molecular weight, intrinsic viscosity and analysis of polymer branching. In addition, Testa Analytical will show its high-performance range of Zeta potential systems for studying colloidal phenomena.

Supported by top quality technical staff from Testa Analytical, these characterisation technologies provide the information to solve problems as well as improving products and processes.

For further information please visit ACHEMA Hall 4.1, Stand K74 or contact Testa Analytical Solutions on +49-30-864-24076 / [email protected]

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Submit

The expanding role of ultrasonic flowmeters in fluid metering

AZoNetwork speaks to Trevor Foster on the expanding roles of ultrasonic flowmeters. Trevor draws upon over 40 years of using innovative design and production techniques to produce elegant flow metering solutions for organisations around the globe.

The expanding role of ultrasonic flowmeters in fluid metering

Materials Testing in the Aerospace Industry

Aerospace is a demanding industry for new product development and quality control. AZoM talks for Dr. Mike Keeble from Buehler about how they are rising to the materials testing challenges set by the Aerospace Industry.

Materials Testing in the Aerospace Industry
Total Tank Level System

Total Tank Level System

The Total Tank Level System (TLS) from Drexelbrook is the cutting edge in magnetostrictive probe design. This allows peerless accuracy for tank level measurement as well as multi-variable functionality (total level, interface level, volume and temperature).

From Drexelbrook

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »