Versatile Lyophilizer for Research, Development or Small-Scale Production

The Genesis Lyophilizer from SP Scientific has been designed with versatility in mind so that this freeze dryer can meet virtually any research, development or small-scale production lyophilization application.

Related Stories

The Genesis is highly configurable and designed to deliver shelf temperatures as low as -70°C, condenser temperatures to -85°C, operate in bulk or stoppering configurations. Suitable applications include; pharmaceutical development, tissue processing and banking, natural products research and diagnostics reagent production.

Allowing for easy and intuitive scale-up from research, the Genesis makes the perfect mid-scale lyophilizer. The compact, free-standing, mobile design enables the system to be optimally configured to almost any application. Ergonomic profiling allows easy inspection of the vacuum pump and facilitates quick and trouble-free oil changes. For applications where a sterile environment is critical, an easy-to-install clean room version of the Genesis lyophilizer is also available.

The product chamber, shelves and condenser chamber are made of durable 316L stainless steel, with a squared product chamber that ensures easy cleaning and maximum shelf area. A 4-inch diameter port increases vapour flow from the product to the condenser chamber maximising system productivity. Reliable refrigeration systems with proven CFC-free refrigerants allow Genesis Lyophilizers to achieve a wide range of temperatures enabling freeze drying of all sample types.

The Genesis has a range of powerful control options which allow every aspect of the freeze-drying process to be monitored and controlled. Multiple stage freezing and drying steps can be programmed to enable the best results to be obtained from any product. Controls range from the simple Wizard microprocessor control system to a fully 21 CFR part 11 compliant PC based control system.

The Genesis is available with up to six bulk drying shelves and five vial processing shelves. An expanded range of shelf arrangements, available with a shelf latching kit, allows you to configure it to process a wide variety of vial sizes, with stoppering an option.

For further information please visit www.spscientific.com/Products/Freeze_Dryers_/_Lyophilizers/VirTis/Floor_Model_Tray/Pilot_Lyophilizers/Genesis_Pilot_Lyophilizer/ or contact the company on +1-845-255-5000 (+44-1473-240000 in Europe).

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Submit

The expanding role of ultrasonic flowmeters in fluid metering

AZoNetwork speaks to Trevor Foster on the expanding roles of ultrasonic flowmeters. Trevor draws upon over 40 years of using innovative design and production techniques to produce elegant flow metering solutions for organisations around the globe.

The expanding role of ultrasonic flowmeters in fluid metering

Materials Testing in the Aerospace Industry

Aerospace is a demanding industry for new product development and quality control. AZoM talks for Dr. Mike Keeble from Buehler about how they are rising to the materials testing challenges set by the Aerospace Industry.

Materials Testing in the Aerospace Industry
Total Tank Level System

Total Tank Level System

The Total Tank Level System (TLS) from Drexelbrook is the cutting edge in magnetostrictive probe design. This allows peerless accuracy for tank level measurement as well as multi-variable functionality (total level, interface level, volume and temperature).

From Drexelbrook

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »