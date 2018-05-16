Attendees Learn Valuable Heat Treatment Skills At Ipsen U Course

The first Ipsen U class of the year was held in April where attendees received an extensive overview of furnace equipment, processes, maintenance and more. This three-day course also provided hands-on training and casual open-discussion for all levels of experience in the heat-treating industry.

Participants traveled from several states, including California, Indiana, Pennsylvania and Ohio, as well as from other countries, including Israel and Mexico. Attendees found the hands-on demonstrations and engaging presentations from experienced instructors to be most helpful.

More specifically, attendees:

Learned about an extensive range of topics – from an introduction to vacuum and atmosphere furnaces to heat treating, furnace controls, subsystems, maintenance and more

Viewed the different furnace components firsthand while learning how they affect other parts of the furnace and/or specific processes

Took part in one-on-one discussions with Ipsen experts

Participated in a leak detection demonstration

Toured Ipsen’s facility

Ipsen will continue hosting its series of Ipsen U classes June 5-7, August 7-9 and October 2-4. Register today for an upcoming 2018 Ipsen U course at www.IpsenUSA.com/IpsenU.