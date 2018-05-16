Attendees Learn Valuable Heat Treatment Skills At Ipsen U Course

The first Ipsen U class of the year was held in April where attendees received an extensive overview of furnace equipment, processes, maintenance and more. This three-day course also provided hands-on training and casual open-discussion for all levels of experience in the heat-treating industry.
Participants traveled from several states, including California, Indiana, Pennsylvania and Ohio, as well as from other countries, including Israel and Mexico. Attendees found the hands-on demonstrations and engaging presentations from experienced instructors to be most helpful.
More specifically, attendees:
- Learned about an extensive range of topics – from an introduction to vacuum and atmosphere furnaces to heat treating, furnace controls, subsystems, maintenance and more
- Viewed the different furnace components firsthand while learning how they affect other parts of the furnace and/or specific processes
- Took part in one-on-one discussions with Ipsen experts
- Participated in a leak detection demonstration
- Toured Ipsen’s facility
Ipsen will continue hosting its series of Ipsen U classes June 5-7, August 7-9 and October 2-4. Register today for an upcoming 2018 Ipsen U course at www.IpsenUSA.com/IpsenU.