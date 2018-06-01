READE Announces Certification to ISO 9001:2015

Reade International Corp., DBA Reade Advanced Materials, a global distributor of specialty chemical solids, is proud to announce their recent International Organization for Standardization (ISO) 9001:2015 certification.

The 2015 revision is intended to ensure that ISO 9001 continues to adapt to the changing environments in which manufacturers operate. Some of the key updates include limiting risk through an assessment of processes, and improved quality standards and requirements. Leadership and management commitment are also new areas of increased focus in the new ISO standards which will bring added value to the companies’ internal processes.

This certifies that READE consistently provides products and services that meet their customer’s and applicable statutory and regulatory requirements. Additionally, this certifies that READE aims to enhance customer satisfaction through the effective application of the ISO system.

“We are delighted that we have met our goal of achieving ISO 9001:2015 certification of our QMS. READE has always prided itself on our impeccable customer service and as we went through the rigorous certification process, our team further improved our system and processes by scrutinizing our organization at every level, which has resulted in new goals and quality objectives to help our company grow and last for another 100 years.

ISO certification assures our customers that READE is committed to providing them with superior customer service and the highest quality inorganic specialty chemical solids. We have had several inquiries regarding the status of our QMS and we are now thrilled to notify our existing and potential customers of our ISO 9001:2015 certification.” -Controller, Amanda Reade Sturgeon

For any company, the road to ISO 9001:2015 certification requires time and commitment. READE began their road to certification in August of 2017 and worked closely with Polaris MP to evaluate their existing procedures, improve the Quality Manual and implement the necessary changes. In April of 2018, National Quality Assurance (NQA) performed the mandatory certification audit and informed READE of their achievement.

By meeting the extensive criteria for these standards, READE affirms its ability to consistently deliver effective quality management systems and drive continuous improvements to products, services, and internal processes to better their relationship with their customer, employees and strengthen their company as a whole.