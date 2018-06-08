VARODRY - for demanding industrial applications

Short, reliable and clean production processes are more important than ever for the increasingly digital and globally active value chains, in addition to high quality results. Vacuum technology provides a significant contribution to meeting these requirements. The vacuum pioneer Leybold has designed the new VARODRY vacuum pump series for efficient industrial vacuum processes. The vacuum specialist is advertising this oil-free, air-cooled vacuum pump as part of its product range for the process industry at this year's ACHEMA in Frankfurt, from 11-15 June in Hall 8.0, Stand F61.

The oil-free VARODRY screw pump convinces with first-class performance. It guarantees the required operating pressure, a short cycle time and ultimately high system availability and robustness - especially in moist or dusty processes. The VARODRY is also easy to install and connect. Thanks to its compact design and reduction to the essential, the vacuum pump can be easily integrated into new or existing systems.

Equipped with complete air cooling, the pump makes water cooling completely superfluous. The developers at Leybold were guided by the idea of using fewer, proven machine parts and components in their design. The VARODRY convinces its users with low maintenance requirements, emission-free ventilation and minimal operating noise in average daily operation. Moreover, this pump is absolutely dry and clean, thus preventing oil and particle emissions or oil leaks as well as oil migrations in the vacuum chamber or into the products and processes.

All in all, the VARODRY from Leybold is designed for highest and reliable performance with low investment and operating costs. Its numerous advantages make the new pump series, which is offered in the two pumping speed classes VD 65 and VD 100, the ideal choice for industrial vacuum requirements. "Handling the vacuum pump is easy for the user, as it requires neither cooling water nor compressed air and is characterized by a robust handling of common process media," explains Uwe Zoellig, Global Business Development Manager Industrial Vacuum.

As a result, VARODRY ensures uninterrupted operation without system downtimes. Its numerous benefits make the pump the ideal choice for all industrial vacuum applications.