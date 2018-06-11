Posted in | Materials Analysis

B&W Tek Announces the TacticID-1064 Handheld Raman Analyzer

B&W Tek announces the TacticID®-1064, a handheld Raman analyzer for real-time identification of suspicious and unknown substances in the field, at the International HazMat Response Teams Conference on Friday, June 8, 2018.

TacticID-1064 Handheld Raman Analyzer

The TacticID-1064 is superior in material identification with its ability to identify more samples with better accuracy and faster speed than the similar Raman available in the market. It is especially advantageous in measuring difficult street samples such as mixed narcotics, explosives, and hazardous materials. It is based on a most advanced third-generation 1064nm technology, which is a magnitude better in fluorescence elimination, lower level of detection, and provides a much faster response time. It also allows for safe and direct measurent of darker substances.

The TacticID-1064 has a large and comprehensive on-board library included but also allows users to create and import customized libraries. Easy touch screen operation or navigation using hardware buttons gives users the flexibility to operate the instrument regardless of the circumstances. The system comes equipped with an on-board camera to capture evidence photos at the scene that are included in the test report, which can be exported directly onto a USB drive for convenience. The TacticID-1064 displays both GHS and NFPA704 chemical safety information, giving additional actionable data.

The TacticID-1064 is the newest addition to B&W Tek’s family of world-leading Raman analyzers. It complements the TacticID-N and TacticID-GP, which have already been adopted by law enforcement personnel and first responders for rapid and nondestructive identification of materials and deliver the ability for low-level detection of opioids. The TacticID-1064 is the high-performance Raman tool of choice for accurate results and safer methods for end users.

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Submit

Automated GPC Sample Prep for Clean Analytical Results

Gel Permeation Chromatography (GPC) is a form of size exclusion chromatography which can be used to 'clean' complex mixtures of large, interfering molecules from samples further used for analytical analyses like HPLC, GC or MS.

Automated GPC Sample Prep for Clean Analytical Results

The expanding role of ultrasonic flowmeters in fluid metering

AZoNetwork speaks to Trevor Foster on the expanding roles of ultrasonic flowmeters. Trevor draws upon over 40 years of using innovative design and production techniques to produce elegant flow metering solutions for organisations around the globe.

The expanding role of ultrasonic flowmeters in fluid metering

More Content from B&W Tek

See all content from B&W Tek