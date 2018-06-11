Rigaku Analytical Devices Announces Addition of New Trace Analysis Capabilities to Progeny ResQ 1064nm Raman Analyzer

Rigaku Analytical Devices, a leading pioneer of handheld and portable spectroscopic analyzers, announces the addition of QuickDetect™ mode, a capability that provides automated colorimetrics for trace or non-visible amounts to its existing Progeny ResQ 1064nm handheld Raman analyzer.

QuickDetect™

This new feature removes the human-error and subjectivity of traditional color reagent kits and will be demonstrated this week at the International Association of Fire Chiefs (IAFC) International Hazmat Conference in Baltimore, MD, USA.

Released in 2015, the Progeny ResQ analyzer was the first handheld 1064nm Raman available to the safety and security market, offering the unique capability to measure colored materials in bulk or through colored packaging with reduced fluorescence interference. By combining the industry’s most advanced 1064nm handheld Raman with QuickDetect, Progeny ResQ is the first field-ready handheld Raman tool to provide both bulk and trace analysis of hazardous chemicals, narcotics, explosives, and chemical warfare agents in seconds.

QuickDetect is optional on Progeny ResQ and Progeny ResQ FLX product lines and is compatible with Detectachem’s MobileDetect pouches – ideal for trace amounts, residues or non-visible substances.

With the integration of this automated colorimetric analysis capability, users have access to two proven technologies – on one device. This provides users with the ability to identify more, keeping first responders safer when handling the unknown, such as fentanyl. Bree Allen, President of Rigaku Analytical Devices

The rapid response time, easy operation, ability to identify colored materials and through packaging, as well as the ability to now detect trace amounts, demonstrates how the Progeny ResQ 1064nm Raman analyzer is the instrument of choice for the safety & security industry.