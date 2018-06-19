Moldex3D and Kruse Analysis Collaborate on Online Training Program for Injection Molding Industry

CoreTech System Co., Ltd. (Moldex3D), the world's leading provider of plastics simulation solutions, is pleased to announce that it is collaborating with Kruse Analysis, a US-based CAE injection molding simulation service provider, to incorporate Moldex3D simulation software into Kruse Training, an interactive online system designed to help companies effectively train, certify and grow the skill sets of plastics industry workers.

The goal of Kruse Training is to help companies create a “Circle of Knowledge” to make knowledge flow freely between part designers, mold designers and process engineers, so each role can benefit from each other’s expertise and fill knowledge gaps. “As the product development cycle becomes shorter, it’s crucial for companies to improve collaboration and communication between different teams in the early development stage,” says Torsten Kruse, founder of Kruse Analysis. “Kruse Training enables companies to cross-train professionals from different roles, enabling them to collaborate better and develop synergistic solutions to move design forward with better manufacturability.”

Through visually engaging animations created using Moldex3D simulation software, companies can easily learn and understand basic-to-advanced plastics engineering knowledge and techniques, enabling them to forecast potential molding problems and excel in their jobs. “We are very pleased to announce our collaboration with Kruse Analysis on this state-of-the-art online learning and knowledge system” said Dr. Venny Yang, President, CoreTech System (Moldex3D). “Simulation software gives companies access to predict and evaluate real-life behaviors of plastic parts that were previously impossible. Moldex3D simulation results will help facilitate the learning experience of Kruse Training, and assist trainees enhance their overall expertise.”

“Kruse Training will also be a valuable asset to current Moldex3D users,” Dr. Yang added. “The training program will improve their knowledge needed for getting the most out of simulations, and help them correctly interpret simulation results to make informed design decisions.”

Kruse Training offers subscription based learning plans. In addition to the interactive learning materials, it will also be launching an online certification program, which consists of multiple lessons and quizzes, covering topics such as Molding Fundamentals, Polymer Materials, Part Design, Mold Design, and Processing. Kruse Training program is currently available in English, and will support Spanish, Portuguese and Chinese. For more information on Kruse Training, please visit: https://krusetraining.com/ .

