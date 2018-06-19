Instron, Buehler and NSI will have the joint automotive material testing seminars in Chongqing and Shanghai

Instron, Buehler and NSI will have the joint automotive material testing seminars in Chongqing (June. 20th) and Shanghai (June. 22nd)

In response to the development demands in automotive industry where the smart automotive, new fuel economy standards and light weight are prevailing, automotive materials tend to be more plastic or composites-featured, like magnesium, which poses challenges for the automotive material testing. As the world leading testing solution provider, Instron will cooperate with Buehler and NSI to host seminars for automotive material testing in Chongqing and Shanghai on June 20th and June 22nd and bring about insights on the solutions and innovative technologies so as to cope with challenges with various speeches and interactions with customers. Automotive manufactures, automobile spare parts suppliers, and testing organizations will be invited for seminars.

The highlights of two seminars include:

The progress and application of innovative technology for mechanical testing of automotive materials (INSTRON)

Advantages of instrumental impact testing and global case sharing of automotive applications (INSTRON)

Modern hardness test introduction and case sharing (BUEHLER)

Revolution in dynamic testing: dynamic testing of innovative solutions in the automotive industry (INSTRON)

The introduction of the technology of sample preparation and metallographic preparation in the automotive industry (BUEHLER, Only in Chongqing)

Introduction and case sharing of non-destructive testing of industrial CT in the automotive industry (NSI)

The marketing and business development manager of NSI, George Qiao, Instron global automotive product manager Matthew Spiret, global CEAST senior expert Alessandro Tomaiuolo, Instron China marketing and business development director and senior expert Stephen Yang, Buehler senior engineer Mao Weilin and Liu Wenpeng will deliver speeches on seminars. Please register here http://cn.mikecrm.com/2CjwOSM, or contact George Qiao for more information [email protected]