Park Systems, leading Manufacturer of Atomic Force Microscopes Continues Global Expansion with New Distributors in Europe

Park Systems, world-leading manufacturer of Atomic Force Microscopes (AFM) announced two new European distributors as part of a continued global expansion that began with the opening of the Park European Headquarters and Park NanoScience Center in Manheim Germany. Newly appointed distributors for Park Systems are AVBA Hi-Tech Services Ltd in Israel and CN Technical Services Ltd Systems in the United Kingdom and Ireland.

"We are excited to add both CN Tech and AVBA to help meet the growing demand for modern AFM technology in Europe," comments Ludger Weisser, Park Systems General Manager for Europe. "They exemplify Park System values of extraordinary customer service and uncompromising customer satisfaction, matched with many years in material characterization, making them valuable additions to our European distribution network."

The European Headquarters of Park Systems, opened in 2017, provides support for the vast network of highly skilled Park AFM distributors, well established throughout Europe. In addition to newly appointed AVBA Hi-Tech Services and CN Technical Services, Park Systems European distributors include ST Instruments B.V. in BeNeLux, Milexia in France, GambettiKenologia Srl in Italy, BiometaTecnologia y Sistemas,s.a in Spain, Schaefer SouthEast in Romania and South-East Europe, Promenergolab LLC in Russia, and Tekno Tip in Turkey. To find a distributor location for Park AFM near you, go to: https://www.parksystems.com/index.php/company/locations

"AVBA has over 30 years' experience in delivering excellent expertise in technology solutions and we are proud to add the world-class Park Atomic Force Microscopes to our product line," commented Victor Orland, President & CEO of AVBA. "After a long period of seeking a leading AFM manufacturer we are pleased to start this business relationship with Park Systems, which perfectly aligns with our mission of serving the growing nanoscientific community in Israel." To contact AVBA send an email to: [email protected] or visit http://www.avba.co.il

CN Technical Services Ltd, Park's new distributor in the UK brings 10-years of experience delivering excellent technological solutions in the UK microscopy market. "We are very excited to start the collaboration with CN Tech. With their long business history in providing technology services in a wide variety of applications in the field of nanoscale material characterization, they are a perfect business partner for Park Systems," comments Jessica Kang, Director of Business Development Park Systems Europe. To contact CN Technical Services, Ltd., send an email to: [email protected] visit www.cntech.co.uk.

Park Systems, a global AFM manufacturer, has offices in key cities worldwide, including Santa Clara, California; Tokyo, Japan; Singapore; Manheim, Germany; and Suwon, South Korea. Since becoming the only public offering for an AFM business in 2015, its stock has increased by over 300% reflecting the strong growth of its business with many company-wide global initiatives including the newly opened Park Systems subsidiary in Mexico to serve the nanotechnology markets in Mexico and Latin America.

As part of their global expansion, Park Systems is also offering a series of NanoScientific Symposiums World-wide on Scanning Probe Microscopy (SPM) cosponsored by NanoScientific, a quarterly journal covering the latest advancements in the field of nanotechnology with a world-wide circulation of over 30,000.

The first NanoScientific Forum in Europe on SPM will be hosted by the Technical University in Freiberg Germany October 10-12, 2018. To register, go to: www.parksystems.com/nsfe2018

NanoScientific Symposium on SPM in the U.S. will be held at the Park Nanoscience Center at SUNY Polytechnic Institute in Albany NY September 19-20, 2018. To register go to: www.parksystems.com/2018spm

NanoScientific Symposium Korea will be held at the Korea Advanced Nano Fab Center August 22- 23, 2018. For info https://www.parksystems.com/index.php/events/nanoscientific-korea

Park's Global Expansion includes the opening of several new Park Nanoscience Labs including one at the European Headquarters in Manheim Germany and the Park Nanoscience Center at SUNY Polytechnic Institute in Albany, New York. The Park Nanoscience Labs, equipped with the latest Park AFM systems showcase advanced atomic force microscopy (AFM) systems, demonstrate a wide variety of cutting-edge applications and provide hands on experience, training and service, year-round.

"Nanoscale metrology shapes the future of scientific research, which is why Park Systems is providing our best-in-class nanotechnology AFM solutions across the globe in hands-on environments with our steadfast commitment to joint scientific collaboration and product innovation," comments Keibock Lee, President Park Systems.

Park Systems is also expanding their Park AFM Scholarship program globally, where Park AFM researchers are matched with AFM equipment and offered a chance to receive a monetary scholarship to conduct their research. For Park AFM Scholarship information, go to: https://www.parksystems.com/index.php/medias/programs/park-afm-scholarship