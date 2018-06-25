Review about the 31st ACHEMA in Frankfurt

This year the number of visitors declined slightly from 160,000 in 2015 down to approximately 145,000 this year. The organizers attribute the decline primarily to the time-consuming registration procedure, which has become necessary due to the increased security requirements for major events.

A clearly recognizable trend this year, were the interactive apps of various exhibitors, which introduced their products and solutions with Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality, encouraging visitors to test them. FRITSCH also premiered its own AR-App during the ACHEMA, which enables customers to test our latest mills in their own laboratory.

At the newly designed FRITSCH fair booth our application consultants answered questions and demonstrated the latest devices. These included the new Universal Cutting Mill PULVERISETTE 19 with variable speed, as well as the Particle Sizer ANALYSETTE 28 ImageSizer. Visitors came from various industries such as the pharmaceutical and food industries and from a wide variety of countries. As always is ACHEMA the perfect platform for our customers to personally meet the representations for their respective countries, such as our colleagues from Russia, China and France.

Another highlight of the fair was the competition at the stand, where only the number of gummi bears in the grinding container of the knife mill PULVERISETTE 11 had to be estimated and two quiz questions answered. The winner will be announced shortly and will win brand new iPad Pro!