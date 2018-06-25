FRITSCH Sieve Shakers: Everything you need for sieving!

The FRITSCH sieve range is the focused answer to all typical sieving tasks in the laboratory: three well-conceived instruments for every application, with FRITSCH concepts that make the work simpler and faster – easy to operate, reliable and long-lasting.

FRITSCH Sieve Shakers are ideal for

  • Dry, wet and micro-precision sieving
  • Measuring the quantitative particle size distribution of solids and suspensions
  • Separating and fractioning
  • Simple, ergonomic operation
  • Fast, reproducible results
  • Sample quantities between 0.05 g and 15 kg
  • Sieve diameter from 100 mm to 450 mm, mesh widths from 5 μm – 125 mm
  • Can be used as testing equipment in accordance with DIN EN ISO 9001
  • Automatic sieve evaluation with the FRITSCH software AUTOSIEVE

Vibratory Sieve Shaker ANALYSETTE 3 PRO – precise sieving with amplitude control


The ANALYSETTE 3 PRO is perfectly suited for quality control of incoming and outgoing products, offers user-friendly operation and is low-noise, robust and long-lasting.The high performance Vibratory Sieve Shaker ANALYSETTE 3 PRO offers everything you need for fast determination of quantitative particle size distribution in the laboratory. As a shaking sieve system with an electromagnetic drive oscillates the sieve stack into regulated vertical oscillations, and is the ideal solution for sieving sample quantities up to 2 kg and a measurement range from 5 μm to 63 mm.

Vibratory Sieve Shaker ANALYSETTE 3 SPARTAN – simple sieving for all tasks

The little sister of the ANALYSETTE 3 PRO for all typical sieving tasks in the laboratory with optical adjustment of the amplitude on the running instrument. Complete with the practical FRITSCH sieve stack tensioning system EASYTWIST and the FRITSCH evaluation software AUTOSIEVE for evaluation of the sieve analysis.

Heavy Duty Analytical Sieve Shaker ANALYSETTE 18 – effective sieving of large quantities

The ANALYSETTE 18 is the robust, Heavy Duty Analytical Sieve Shaker from FRITSCH. It can effortlessly sieve up to 15 kg of material between 20 μm and 125 mm. The three-dimensional sieving motion ensures particularly fast sieving results without manual re-sieving, and also optimal reproducibility.

For each application the perfect Sieve Shaker!

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Submit

Investigating Enamel Nanostructure with Nanoindentation

In this interview, Dr S. Amini, post-doctoral researcher at the Max Planck Institute of Colloids and Interface, talks to AZoM about his work involving the structural properties and mechanical responses of teeth enamel.

Investigating Enamel Nanostructure with Nanoindentation
The Virtual Light Booth

The Virtual Light Booth

The Virtual Light Booth gives unprecedented power to evaluate and contrast exactly the digital and physical test objects, optimize efficiency in the design acceptance process and speed up access to market.

From x-rite

More Content from FRITSCH GmbH - Milling and Sizing

See all content from FRITSCH GmbH - Milling and Sizing