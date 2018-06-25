FRITSCH Sieve Shakers: Everything you need for sieving!

The FRITSCH sieve range is the focused answer to all typical sieving tasks in the laboratory: three well-conceived instruments for every application, with FRITSCH concepts that make the work simpler and faster – easy to operate, reliable and long-lasting.

FRITSCH Sieve Shakers are ideal for

Dry, wet and micro-precision sieving

Measuring the quantitative particle size distribution of solids and suspensions

Separating and fractioning

Simple, ergonomic operation

Fast, reproducible results

Sample quantities between 0.05 g and 15 kg

Sieve diameter from 100 mm to 450 mm, mesh widths from 5 μm – 125 mm

Can be used as testing equipment in accordance with DIN EN ISO 9001

Automatic sieve evaluation with the FRITSCH software AUTOSIEVE

Vibratory Sieve Shaker ANALYSETTE 3 PRO – precise sieving with amplitude control



The ANALYSETTE 3 PRO is perfectly suited for quality control of incoming and outgoing products, offers user-friendly operation and is low-noise, robust and long-lasting.The high performance Vibratory Sieve Shaker ANALYSETTE 3 PRO offers everything you need for fast determination of quantitative particle size distribution in the laboratory. As a shaking sieve system with an electromagnetic drive oscillates the sieve stack into regulated vertical oscillations, and is the ideal solution for sieving sample quantities up to 2 kg and a measurement range from 5 μm to 63 mm.

Vibratory Sieve Shaker ANALYSETTE 3 SPARTAN – simple sieving for all tasks

The little sister of the ANALYSETTE 3 PRO for all typical sieving tasks in the laboratory with optical adjustment of the amplitude on the running instrument. Complete with the practical FRITSCH sieve stack tensioning system EASYTWIST and the FRITSCH evaluation software AUTOSIEVE for evaluation of the sieve analysis.

Heavy Duty Analytical Sieve Shaker ANALYSETTE 18 – effective sieving of large quantities

The ANALYSETTE 18 is the robust, Heavy Duty Analytical Sieve Shaker from FRITSCH. It can effortlessly sieve up to 15 kg of material between 20 μm and 125 mm. The three-dimensional sieving motion ensures particularly fast sieving results without manual re-sieving, and also optimal reproducibility.

For each application the perfect Sieve Shaker!