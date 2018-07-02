Thermal Spraying Made Easier with H.C. Starck’s Molybdenum Powders

H.C. Starck’s Fabricated Products Division (FPR) is launching its molybdenum thermal spray powders, which are spherical and designed for maximum flowability. H.C. Starck’s thermal spray powders are technologically advanced to improve and restore surfaces from large area coatings to small metal components that suffer from the effects of corrosion, erosion and wear usage.

H.C. Starck is focused on providing refractory metal powder product solutions with the highest in quality and performance. Our molybdenum thermal spray powders are optimized for diverse spraying processes such as plasma, flame, detonation and HVAF and HVOF for high velocity spray coating applications. To ensure quality and performance, we offer the best-in-class laboratory services with the latest in analytical tools, testing equipment, modeling and simulation software to assist our research engineers in evaluating product performance. These highly skilled engineers concentrate on providing texture control to enhance the uniformity and performance consistency of our powders. Andreas Mader, CEO, Fabricated Products Division, H.C. Starck

H.C. Starck’s molybdenum thermal spray powders extend the life of products by repairing worn and damaged surfaces, and protecting against the detrimental environmental effects found in many applications like automobiles, trains, aircraft and boats to chemical plants, food manufacturing and packaging, mining, earthmoving equipment, power generation where erosion, wear and corrosion are common.