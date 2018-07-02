H.C. Starck’s Fabricated Products Division Proudly Accepts Responsible Minerals Initiative (RMI) Tantalum Conflict-Free Certification

The Fabricated Products Division (FPR) of H.C. Starck has been certified for the seventh consecutive year as tantalum conflict-free in accordance with the Responsible Minerals Initiative (RMI, formerly CFSI). RMI conducted Tantalum Supply Chain Transparency Smelter Audits of FPR’s facilities in Newton, Massachusetts and Hermsdorf, Germany for the Responsible Minerals Assurance Process (formerly Conflict-Free Smelter Program).

As a leading global supplier of tantalum products to the electronics, chemical processing, semiconductor, and superconductor industries, we take our role as a global corporate citizen very seriously. H.C. Starck remains a thought leader on conflict-free sourcing and maintains best practices that meet or exceed regulatory requirements to secure conflict-free materials in both an ethical and sustainable way. We strive to deliver the highest quality product with the knowledge that our materials are procured from reliable conflict-free sources.

Andreas Mader, CEO, Fabricated Products Division, H.C. Starck

H.C. Starck unconditionally supports the position of the RBA, OECD, and EU of not purchasing, processing, or reselling any raw materials that serve to finance or benefit armed groups. The company actively supports its customers in fulfilling their duties of care and disclosure in accordance with the regulatory requirements of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). H.C. Starck is a member of the International Tin Supply Chain Initiative (ITSCI), which has developed a highly regarded tracing system for transparent procurement of raw materials from areas of conflict and regularly checks implementation of this system among ITSCI member companies.

