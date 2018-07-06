H.C. Starck's Fabricated Products Sees Bright Future for Tantalum

On June 30, 2018 the completed sale of H.C. Starck’s Tantalum & Niobium (Ta/Nb) Division to JX Nippon Mining & Metals (JX) in Japan has been announced.

JX Nippon is an excellent new owner for the Ta/Nb division. The divestiture of H.C. Starck’s Tantalum and Niobium business does not affect the Fabricated Products (FPR) Division‘s commercial business or operations. With respect to the supply chain relationship between FPR and JX Nippon‘s Ta/Nb division, we have sufficient long-term agreements in place to ensure a continued supply of tantalum and niobium conflict-free raw materials to support our customers. The change gives FPR the independence to diversify and strengthen our raw material supply chain. We are very enthusiastic about our future and look forward to having increased flexibility in supporting our customers with the highest quality fabricated products. Andreas Mader, CEO, Fabricated Products Division, H.C Starck

The Fabricated Products Group (FPR) is a wholly-owned division of H.C. Starck and a leading supplier of high performance products to a wide variety of global industries. As experts in the manufacture and application of our core technology refractory metals – molybdenum, niobium, tantalum and tungsten, we utilize the outstanding properties of these materials to provide solutions to thermal, electrical, radiation and chemical challenges.