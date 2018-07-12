Peak Scientific underlines its position as the leader in nitrogen systems for single quad LC-MS with new cost-efficient Genius SQ 24.

Peak Scientific, the global leader in gas generation for analytical laboratories, has today introduced a new nitrogen gas solution to the market, Genius SQ 24.

A standalone plug & play nitrogen generator, Genius SQ 24 is a cost-effective solution specifically designed for single quad mass-spectrometers which require up to 24L/min of analytical grade nitrogen gas.

Genius SQ 24 is an ideal solution for these less demanding LC-MS applications, offering a perfect balance of performance and value, with trusted Peak reliability and on-site service coming as standard.

This compact nitrogen generator, which can easily fit under most standard lab benches, delivers analytical grade nitrogen gas, with a variable flow rate of between 3 and 24L/min, at up to 116 psi.

Described by Peak Scientific as ‘The best value nitrogen generator on the market’ the Genius SQ 24 comes with a 12-month comprehensive warranty and has been designed with optimized performance in mind.

Petra Gierga, Product Manager at Peak Scientific, commented:

‘Genius SQ 24 is a reliable technology solution for labs which require a compact and affordable nitrogen gas supply for their single quad MS. Designed with integrated compressors, the SQ 24  is a standalone ‘plug & play’ generator which takes up minimal valuable lab space.’

The Genius SQ 24  comes backed by Peak Protected global on-premise servicing and technical support and is available to order now.

For more information please visit www.peakscientific.com

