Soaring Sales of Edinburgh Instruments’ EPL and EPLED Picosecond Pulsed Diodes

The end of Q2 2018 has marked a phenomenal rise in sales of Edinburgh Instruments’ EPL and EPLEDs. This increased growth has been driven by improved sales and upgrades of the company’s steady state, fluorescence lifetime and phosphorescence lifetime spectrometers in China, Europe and the USA.

A cost-effective excitation source for fluorescence lifetime measurements, the EPL picosecond pulsed diode lasers and EPLED pulsed light emitting diodes are proving popular with buyers who are seeking to test a variety of wavelengths from UV through to NIR.

Optimised for TCSPC, the EPL lasers are pre-adjusted for an optimum pulse width with particular attention paid to removing any secondary shoulder. The output has a typical pulse width of less than 70 ps.

The EPL lasers and EPLED LEDs are robust, maintenance free, easy to operate and have proprietary beam conditioning optics. Provided with full-service backup Edinburgh Instruments’ products have a 12-month warranty with lifetime support.

This rapid business growth is being supported with the redevelopment and expansion of production facilities and a recruitment drive for new laser testing engineers.

We now offer a wide variety of different wavelengths. The continued development of available wavelength options has been reflected in the high sales volume and is testament to all the teams involved in the production, sales and distribution of these products.

Roger Fenske, Chief Executive Officer, Edinburgh Instruments

For further information, or to request pricing, please contact [email protected]

