Rigaku Analytical Devices Chosen for Project Global Shield, a World Customs Organization Program

Rigaku Analytical Devices, a leader in advanced handheld and portable spectroscopic analyzers, has been chosen to provide its Progeny ResQ system to be used in Project Global Shield, a World Customs Organization (WCO) Program. A minimum of 38 Progeny ResQ analyzers will be used in global customs operations to identify and analyze chemical products, including explosives, toxic industrial substances, and precursor chemicals.

Rigaku Progeny ResQ 1064nm handheld Raman analyzer

Lead by the WCO and in partnership with the International Criminal Police Organization (INTERPOL) and the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), Project Global Shield initiated in 2010. The program commenced as a six-month joint operation to combat increasing illicit use of precursor chemicals used to manufacture improvised explosive devices (IEDs) by monitoring cross-border movements. Following initial success of the project, in March 2011 the WCO project transitioned to an expanded long-term program with customs administrations in 85 countries committed to participate in this global collaborative initiative.

“We are extremely proud to participate in this important global mission,” said Bree Allen, President of Rigaku Analytical Devices. “We are committed to providing the highest performing handheld Raman for explosive and chemical detection and identification technology to support counter terror and border security operations around the world. Its rapid response time, easy operation, and ability to identify colored materials and through packaging demonstrate how the Progeny ResQ 1064nm Raman analyzer is the instrument of choice for the safety & security industry.”

For more information on Progeny ResQ, please visit www.rigaku.com/ResQ

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Submit

Wear Tester Selection and Why it’s Important

Abrasion tests are typically carried out to predict the wear performance of materials and to investigate the wear mechanisms that occur. The selection of the appropriate test for your application is key to ensure that you get the most from you product and accurate results.

Wear Tester Selection and Why it’s Important

What is Hydrogenation?

Hydrogenation is a chemical reaction between molecular hydrogen and other compounds and elements. Hydrogenation is used in many applications such as the food industry, petrochemical industry and the pharmaceutical manufacturing industry.

What is Hydrogenation?
Multi-Line Laser for Industrial Environments

Multi-Line Laser for Industrial Environments

As part of the HÜBNER Photonics family of Cobolt AB products, this company has recently released the revolutionary multi-line laser platform known as the Cobolt Skyra™. The Cobolt Skyra™ is expected to enable the next generation of compact and easy-to-use analytical instruments that will be used in the life science market.

From Cobolt AB
Density & Specific Gravity Meter - D155

Density & Specific Gravity Meter - D155

Cannon Instrument Company’s fully automated D155 density and specific gravity meter offers an affordable alternative to traditional manual hydrometer methods. It provides simple, one button operation with built-in thermal control to ensure fast, accurate measurement with 4 decimal resolution.

From Cannon Instrument Company

More Content from Rigaku Analytical Devices

See all content from Rigaku Analytical Devices