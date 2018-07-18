Sensitive Mobility Measurements by Phase Analysis

The NanoBrook ZetaPALS from Testa Analytical Solutions e.K is a highly accurate and easy-to-use Zeta Potential Analyzer using Phase Analysis Light Scattering.

Based on the principle of phase analysis light scattering (PALS) – the Nanobrook ZetaPALS is designed for measuring electrophoretic mobilities. The Nanobrook ZetaPALS from Testa Analytical provides an unmatched platform for zeta potential determination of nanoparticles and colloids in water with salt concentrations less than 75 millimolar ionic strength.

This revolutionary instrument has been designed to eliminate the short comings inherent in other zeta potential instruments. Using the PALS configuration, the Nanobrook ZetaPALS can be used to measure mobilities up to 3 orders of magnitude lower than with a conventional laser Doppler electrophoresis system. The NanoBrook ZetaPALS measures complete electrophoretic mobility distributions in just seconds.

The unique cell configuration of the Nanobrook ZetaPALS eliminates the electroosmotic effect, therefore no stationary levels, alignment or calibration are required. Using low cost, disposable sample cells, no assembly or maintenance are required and the possibility of sample cross contamination is eliminated.

The software for the NanoBrook Zeta is simple, yet highly intuitive to operate while maintaining advanced features for scientists looking to undertake more complex experiments.

To download an external report comparing the performance of the Nanobrook ZetaPALS versus a conventional laser Doppler electrophoresis system please visit https://bit.ly/2N6tJ8a or contact Testa Analytical Solutions on +49-30-864-24076 / [email protected]