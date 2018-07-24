Preliminary Announcement & 1st Call for Papers

Conference on Nano-mechanical measurement advances and techniques in understanding nano-scale mechanical properties, hosted by the Dept of Materials Science and Engineering at University of California, Riverside, CA 92507, sponsored by Micro Materials Ltd.

Tuesday 2nd October 2018: afternoon workshop session (designed for MML instrument users only), followed by a conference dinner open to all delegates and speakers.

Wednesday 3rd October 2018: full day conference open to all with a professional interest in the field of nanomechanical measurement invited speakers at the conference include:

Host: Prof David Kisailus, UC Riverside, Dept of Materials Science & Engineering / Dept of Chemical & Environmental Engineering

Prof George Pharr, Texas A&M University, Dept of Materials Science & Engineering

Prof Peter Hosemann, UC Berkeley, Dept of Nuclear Engineering

Further talks / poster contributions sought - if you would like to submit a paper or poster contribution, please send your proposed title by 31st July 2018 to Prof Ben Beake, Micro Materials Ltd, [email protected]. Oral presentations are 20 minutes in duration, including questions. The event is free to attend and includes dinner on the 2nd October. Delegates are responsible for their own travel and accommodation costs.

Register now by emailing [email protected] or [email protected] (RGS Scientific is the authorised distributor for MML products for the western and southern states and will be taking care of the organisational details of the workshop).

