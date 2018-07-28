Metrohm Acquires B&W Tek

Metrohm AG from Herisau, Switzerland and B&W Tek from Newark in Delaware, USA are pleased to announce the acquisition of B&W Tek’s Spectroscopy Solution Business, B&W Tek LLC, as well as several overseas subsidiaries. This acquisition contributes to the strategic growth of Metrohm enhancing the company’s capabilities to further develop its Raman product line with industry-leading solutions.

“We are pleased to strengthen our product portfolio in spectroscopy by the acquisition of B&W Tek’s R&D, production and sales organizations,” says Dr. Christoph Fässler CEO and president of Metrohm AG, summarizing the goal of the acquisition on behalf of Metrohm.

Dr. Jack Zhou, CEO of B&W Tek LLC, says: "We are excited to see the accelerated growth potential as the result, in furthering the focus on customer-centric solutions and innovations. The addition of complementary products and technologies by B&W Tek, together with Metrohm’s expertise in products and commercialization as well as market presence will allow us to serve a much larger global customer base.”

Both parties agreed to keep details about the acquisition confidential.

To avoid any disruption and to continue to give B&W Tek’s existing customers the best possible experience, B&W Tek will continue to operate under their own brand with their own sales and service organization for the time being. After this transition period, the gradual integration of B&W Tek into the Metrohm organization will then be started taking into consideration the need of all stakeholders involved.

Founded in 1997 by Dr. Sean Wang, B&W Tek has developed into one of the worldwide leaders in Raman spectroscopy solutions. B&W Tek is also an industry-leading provider of LIBS (laser-induced breakdown spectroscopy) technology, NIR, and UV/VIS spectrometers and solutions. B&W Tek is headquartered in Newark, Delaware with extensive capability in R&D, manufacturing, marketing, sales, and service. B&W Tek has a global presence with multiple sites in China, Taiwan, and Germany; a worldwide network of over 60 distributors and sales and service into more than 45 countries presently.

Founded in 1943 by the engineer Bertold Suhner, Metrohm is one of the world’s leading maker of instruments for chemical analysis. Metrohm is unique in offering solutions for all varieties of ion analysis. Besides the above, the Metrohm product lines also include a complete portfolio for NIR-/ and Raman spectroscopy, software, dosing systems and solutions for laboratory automation. Metrohm is owned 100% by the Swiss Metrohm foundation and is represented in more than 120 countries by its own subsidiaries or exclusive distributors, respectively. Customers are supported with unparalleled application know-how and service.

Source: https://www.metrohm.com/en-in/