The New XSR Analytical Balances: Simplified Weighing Processes and Accurate Results Ensured

METTLER TOLEDO is proud to introduce its brand-new XSR Analytical Balances to help busy labs simplify their workflows and enable convenient and ergonomic balance operation whilst delivering the high weighing accuracy required.

The draft shield of new XSR Analytical balances dismantles easily in seconds, and the weighing pan and tray underneath are simply lifted out. No tools are needed and all parts are dishwasher-safe for fast and efficient cleaning.

XSR’s features and benefits include:

Efficient Weighing

The motorized draft shield doors can be configured to open and close according to specific requirements, in order to simplify and speed up repetitive weighing operations. StatusLight ensures that all the conditions for correct weighing are met, in order to achieve reliable results. Clever features, such the results protocol make routine tasks easier.

Intuitive User Interface

The color touchscreen user interface contains clear icons and easy access menus. User can save customized weighing methods to be able to directly begin with daily weighing tasks. Moreover, this interface is 100% glove compatible.

Ergonomic Design

Lab work is often repetitive. Every detail on the XSR balance has been designed to provide the most comfortable weighing experience available. The weighing chamber provides easy access from both left and right. The low-positioned weighing pan allows users to rest their elbows on the bench for more comfortable dosing.

Easy Cleaning

The draft shield and weighing pan dismantle easily in seconds, and the tray underneath simply slides out. This means no tools are necessary and all parts are dishwasher-safe for fast and efficient cleaning.

XSR Analytical Balances – your reliable partner for daily analyses.

